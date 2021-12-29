Open Thread: December 29, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Is it possible to sign Mbappe and Haaland.

| @marca new cover:



"Mbappe and Haaland: Real Madrid see it possible to sign both of them" pic.twitter.com/uUqTfLWGu3 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 28, 2021

According to Marca, “all the money will be to reinforce the attack” is the message from a Real Madrid meeting. There is optism in the club to sign Mbappé and Haaland.

Mbappé gave an interview to CNN confirming that he is not joining Real Madrid on January and he’ll finish this season with PSG.

However, Real wants to sign the pre-contract with Mbappé in January, as soon as possible If the player wants to wait for the face-off between Real and PSG is another matter, but the club don’t want to wait.

Rudiger: not a done deal.

Fabrizio Romano, who is considered a reliable source regarding transfers rumours, said Real Madrid and Rüdiger are discussing the signing, but it is not a done deal. According to Romano, Bayern cannot pay what Rüdiger wants. PSG always had an interest in him.

According to AS, Rüdiger is not a priority, as Real Madrid likes the Militão-Alaba duo and Rüdiger’s arrival would mean Alaba would be a left-back with Mendy as an alternative.

Real Madrid best player of the month.

| Nominees for Real Madrid's Best Player of December.



Who's been the best? pic.twitter.com/3ngw7wN9oK — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 28, 2021

Give us your opinion in the poll below: