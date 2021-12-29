Special Twitter Spaces Audio: 2021 recap: Vinicius’ Growth, Mendy’s Role, Disagreements Over Haaland’s Fit

This is a special thing we did. It’s not broadcasted on the regular Managing Madrid Podcast feed, but rather on Twitter Spaces. We had a lot of fun doing it, and may look to do more in the future because we have so many fans on Twitter who can sit in live on the discussion.
What you’re about to listen to below is a 2-hour discussion, where KIyan Sobhani, Om Arvind, Matt Wiltse, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- Biggest Real Madrid storylines of the season
- Vinicius Jr’s leap and how it compares to leaps from other great players in the past 15 years
- Kylian Mbappe what ifs
- The butterfly effect of Eden Hazard’s injury vs PSG
- Most disappointing thing this season so far
- Lack of rotations
- Eduardo Camavinga at the 6
- The abandonment of our press
- Should Castilla players get trusted more?
- Is Ferland Mendy gonna be one of the best LBs in Real Madrid history?
- Tactical balance of Haaland / Mbappe / Benzema / Vinicius together
- Benzema vs Haaland
- Barriers to signing Erling Haaland
- And more.
Full 2-hour audio of today’s Twitter spaces with @OmVAsports @MattWiltse4 @TacticalFouling where we discussed Vinicius’s growth, Mendy’s role moving forward, Haaland’s hypothetical fit, and a ton more:— Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) December 29, 2021
https://t.co/G8ybTe2RsB
If this is the first time you’re listening to us talk, you may like our Managing Madrid Podcast.
