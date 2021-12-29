Special Twitter Spaces Audio: 2021 recap: Vinicius’ Growth, Mendy’s Role, Disagreements Over Haaland’s Fit

This is a special thing we did. It’s not broadcasted on the regular Managing Madrid Podcast feed, but rather on Twitter Spaces. We had a lot of fun doing it, and may look to do more in the future because we have so many fans on Twitter who can sit in live on the discussion.

What you’re about to listen to below is a 2-hour discussion, where KIyan Sobhani, Om Arvind, Matt Wiltse, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Biggest Real Madrid storylines of the season

Vinicius Jr’s leap and how it compares to leaps from other great players in the past 15 years

Kylian Mbappe what ifs

The butterfly effect of Eden Hazard’s injury vs PSG

Most disappointing thing this season so far

Lack of rotations

Eduardo Camavinga at the 6

The abandonment of our press

Should Castilla players get trusted more?

Is Ferland Mendy gonna be one of the best LBs in Real Madrid history?

Tactical balance of Haaland / Mbappe / Benzema / Vinicius together

Benzema vs Haaland

Barriers to signing Erling Haaland

And more.

Full 2-hour audio of today's Twitter spaces with @OmVAsports @MattWiltse4 @TacticalFouling where we discussed Vinicius's growth, Mendy's role moving forward, Haaland's hypothetical fit, and a ton more:



https://t.co/G8ybTe2RsB — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) December 29, 2021

If this is the first time you’re listening to us talk, you may like our Managing Madrid Podcast.

