Militao: “Ancelotti has given me the trust that every player needs”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao talked in an interview to Diario AS and explained the keys behind his brilliant start to the 2021-2022 season, where he has established himself as an undisputed starter for Madrid.

“[Coach] Ancelotti has been very important for me, he’s given me the trust and the confidence every player needs. I’m still trying to learn and to improve every day though. I have many beautiful moments ahead for Real Madrid and also for Brazil,” said Militao, who also added that he’s “living a dream,” when asked about his role in the Spanish capital.

Militao has built a very strong defensive partnership alongside David Alaba, who joined the squad this past summer. The Brazilian center-back is performing well enough to consider him an undisputed starter for many years to come, even if Real Madrid manage to sign Antonio Rudiger as a free agent next summer.

Militao will turn 24 years old in a few weeks and was named Real Madrid’s Player of the Month today.