OFFICIAL: Vinicius, Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga test positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced that Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have tested positive for Covid-19 after the Christmas break. The rest of the squad will be back in training this evening.

These are some important names for Real Madrid, who will now have to play without Courtois and Vinicius when they visit Getafe next Sunday. Andriy Lunin was going to play his first minutes of the 2021-2022 season next week against Alcoyano but the Ukrainian keeper will be making his season debut sooner than expected.

Ancelotti will also have to find a replacement for Vinicius Junior, with Eden Hazard as the main candidate to start on Real Madrid’s left wing until the Brazilian attacker is back. Rodrygo and Marco Asensio are both back and should start on the right flank.

Luckily enough, the four players seem to be just fine and should recover in time for the home match against Valencia on January 8th.