Vinicius Junior forms a part of Real Madrid and La Liga history with legends Iker Casillas and Raul

Vinicius Junior is just 21-years-old, but has embarked on his fourth season as a Real Madrid player. At exactly 21 years and 160 days, the Brazilian becomes the second youngest player ever to play 100 La Liga games with Real Madrid. Sandwiched between the youngster are two of Real Madrid’s greatest ever players. At the #3 spot is Iker Casillas. The goalkeeper managed 100 games at 21 years and 215 days. And at the #1 spot is Raul Gonzalez Blanco. The legendary former #7, managed 100 games at just 19 years and 284 days.

Real Madrid have actively pursued the best young talents in the game as part of their more recent transfer philosophy. Along with Vinicius Junior’s early integration into the team, players like Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga have also joined Real Madrid at just 18-years-old. If Rodrygo, who turns 21-years-old in January, continues on his current trajectory and can avoid injury, he will try to surpass Iker Casillas’ record. Rodrygo has played 79 matches for Real Madrid, and 56 of those have been in La Liga. The Brazilian needs 44 more games to hit 100 — a figure that likely will not be reached in time to match Iker Casillas.

Eduardo Camavinga, who turned 19 in November, has played 17 times for the club, 13 of those matches have been in La Liga. The Frenchman will have a difficult task reaching the number of games as the aforementioned names in such a quick time-frame, but he is another that could break onto this list in the next few years.

For Vinicius to achieve such a feat at such a young age, puts in context how well he has done for the club since signing from Flamengo as a 16-year-old for 45 million euros. Under Ancelotti, the Brazilian has earned his starting role and blossomed into one of the best in the world. His next 100 games may be reached far quicker than his initial 100 as a growing young player.