Elche Interested in Miguel Gutierrez Loan Deal

Miguel Guttierrez has found first team minutes hard to come by since the return of Ferland Mendy. The hybrid Castilla and first team player has not featured for the club since the September 28th loss at home to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League. Mendy’s return, Marcelo’s back-up role and seniority as captain, as well as the versatility of both Alaba and Nacho, mean Ancelotti has plenty of options at the left back position. Now at 20-years-old, the player has outgrown the Segunda B and needs more minutes in the Primera division.

According to La Informacion, a Spanish daily news outlet focused on the Valencia region in Spain and it’s surrounding communities, Elche are interested in securing the services of Miguel Guttierrez on loan to help provide cover for the left flank. Johan Mojica, the 29-year-old Colombian, has been the starting left back and has performed well for Elche this season. Fran Escriba would look to use Miguel as a back-up option as well as an option to help push Mojica further up the pitch.

The same report indicates that Real Madrid would only accept the loan offer if Miguel Guttierrez was given important minutes. Elche have shifted formations throughout the season, but under Fran Escriba have started to rely on a 4-4-2 with two more defensive central midfielders. This option would give Miguel and Mojica the opportunity to play together and rotate as left-back/left-midfield options. If Elche and Fran Escriba do not have a relevant role for Miguel to play, then the left back is likely better off staying with Castilla and playing the occasional game for the first team.