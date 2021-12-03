Open Thread: December 3, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Real Madrid fear retribution from PSG.

As per a report from Marca, Real Madrid believe that their interest in Mbappe could trigger a reaction from the Ligue 1 club and they are expecting PSG to make moves for some of their players. This is the reason behind the one billion euro release clause they included in Fede Valverde’s new deal and which they are planning to include in future deals with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid are planning to do something similar with certain academy players and they are very attentive to anything that may occur in the near future, with youngsters such as Marvin Park, Sergio Arribas, Antonio Blanco, Miguel Gutierrez, Bruno Iglesias, Marvel and Rafa Marin all expected to attract interest.

PSG and Real Madrid have maintained a good relationship in the last few years, but everything changed when Los Blancos decided to move for Mbappe.

January 1 - the date from which Mbappe is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors - is fast approaching and nothing has changed since last summer, as the French forward seems unwilling to renew his contract at PSG.

Cristiano hits 800 goals!!

Ronaldo scored his 800th and 801st official career goals in a 3-2 win over Arsenal. Congratulations to the legend. This was United’s first home win since early September and they move up to 7th in the table. Coincidentally Odegaard also scored in this game but Ronaldo’s penalty sealed all 3 points.

| Cristiano Ronaldo's 801 goals by team:



1. Real Madrid: 450

2. Manchester United: 130

3. Portugal: 115

4. Juventus: 101

5. Sporting: 5.



pic.twitter.com/PJKYct7bT9 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile preparations continue for Sociedad on Saturday.

2⃣ days to go until we face @RealSociedadEN! pic.twitter.com/MX5ngI2lpK — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) December 2, 2021

A better deal that CVC?

More backroom dealings seem to be underway.