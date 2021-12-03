Reinier Jesus’s Father: “We are trying to get Reinier back to Spain, but Dortmund won’t break the loan”

Reinier Jesus has not found the success that Achraf Hakimi did at Borussia Dortmund. The Brazilian has been at the club for 18 months and has featured in just 53 minutes in the Bundesliga this season. In fact, he has only played a grand total of 570 minutes over his season and a half with the club. His father, Mauro Brasilia, sat down with Diario AS to discuss his son’s current situation.

Explain the situation at Dortmund

“The club [Dortmund] wanted to buy Reinier while he was at Flamengo. We were talking to a lot of directors, but it was impossible to say no to Real Madrid. When we were looking for loan options, we thought Dortmund would be a good place for a young player like Reinier. But Borussia has not supported Reinier. In the first season, they said he was not physically or tactically at the same level of his teammates, but now there are no excuses.”

Reinier’s overall sentiments

“I am sure that the experience has been worthwhile because you also learn from the adversity. He will come out of Germany stronger. Reinier is being professional with everyone. He gets along well with his teammates and he works very hard.”

Lack of opportunities

“It cannot be understood. He simply has not had opportunities. For the one game that he plays, they put the spotlight on him. It is not the first time they talk about Reinier like this. He is learning in other ways because he fights against things that he does not understand. Borussia did not prepare him for important moments. We never asked for him to be a starter, we always asked for minutes to grow.”

Madrid’s contact with the family

“Yes! Madrid is always in contact and attentive to the situation. Madrid is a very well-run club and of course they have been attentive. Madrid is uncomfortable with this situation, but cannot do anything. We are very grateful to them for everything. The initial agreement was two years on loan here to see how he performed in the face of returning to Madrid, now that is more complicated. But in life there is time for everything, that phrase is said by my wife. He learned a lot at Castilla and looks at Vinicius and Rodrygo as examples to follow.”

Vinicius Junior

The example for Reinier is Vinicius. They are very good friends. The Vini thing is good for Reinier because it is a living example. They gave him [Vinicius] a lot of flack, but he responded on the field. Rodrygo, Valverde, we love them too.”

Potential Return to Spain

“We are trying to get Reinier back to Spain, but Borussia Dortmund did not want to break the loan last year and I don’t think now either. It’s not understood. But now it is time to wait to talk to them again. All this casts doubt on the quality of Reinier. The ideal scenario is to return to Spain. Reinier would like to return to Spain because it would be like adding the icing on the cake.”