Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Real Sociedad, who have been excellent this season and are currently third in the table.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

This is the same squad list coach Carlo Ancelotti used against Athletic Bilbao last Wednesday, although Carvajal and Rodrygo could return to the starting XI. Other than that, Ancelotti will likely keep starting the same men who are getting the job done consistently, even if fatigue could become an issue.

All things considered, it’d make sense for the Italian coach to make some rotations against Inter next Tuesday, given that Los Blancos would still win the group with a draw in that game. If that’s the case, Madrid would have fresher legs when they host Atletico the following weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/04/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

