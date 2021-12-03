Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Villarreal

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari, García Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Méline Gérard, Claudia Florentino, Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

Real Madrid have close to a full health bill for one of the first times this season. The big news is that star attackers Marta Cardona and Kosovare Asllani have returned after being left out vs. Alavés. They had suffered serious injuries that had kept them sidelined for basically the entire season, damaging Madrid’s chances at getting a number of results.

It remains to be seen whether they’ll start or come off the bench, but this is a huge boost for new coach Alberto Toril as Real Madrid look to turn their season around and march back from 10th place in the league table.