Churros y Tácticas Podcast: The Xavi vs Modric episode

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Diego’s response to the heavy criticism from the Monday episode

- Xavi vs Modric

- Comparing their numbers

- What happens if you put Xavi in Croatia?

- Barca’s potential Ferran Torres signing — the logistics and numbers

- Ousmane Dembele

- And more.

Thank you for choosing to consume these raw Churros!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas