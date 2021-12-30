 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: December 30, 2021

Our Thursday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Team were back in training.

Stadiums capacity restricted.

The Spain Ministry of Health has agreed yesterday to limit football stadiums capacity to 75%. Eating and drinking is not allowed. These measures will start on January 1 and will go until January 31, when it will be reviewed again.

Who plays against Getafe?

It has been published that Courtouis, Vinicius Junior and Camavinga have tested positive for Covid-19. La Liga has recently updated the Covid-19 protocol: playes who test positive should stay isolated for 7 days (and not 10 days, as previous protocol).

Therefore, Vinicius is out of next game against Getafe. Let’s us know what your choice for the wingers for the next game is in the poll below.

Poll

Which wingers would you choose for the game against Getafe?

