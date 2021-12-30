Open Thread: December 30, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Team were back in training.

The team were back in training and held their first session at Real Madrid City in preparation for the LaLiga matchday 19 game against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Sunday, 2pm CET). pic.twitter.com/9pC67WxoCc — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) December 29, 2021

Stadiums capacity restricted.

The Spain Ministry of Health has agreed yesterday to limit football stadiums capacity to 75%. Eating and drinking is not allowed. These measures will start on January 1 and will go until January 31, when it will be reviewed again.

SofaScore: La Liga team of the year

| Five Real Madrid players have made it into the @SofaScoreINT highest rates LaLiga team of 2021.



Toni Kroos also has the highest rating of any player on the team.



#rmalive pic.twitter.com/TS8z6YC3vx — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 29, 2021

Haaland updates.

| Erling Haaland recent updates:



• @DiMarzio: Real Madrid is his priority.

• @RMadridistaReal: Real Madrid is his number one priority.

• @SkySportDE: RM’s interest is official.

• @MarioCortegana: RM his favourite destination.

• @BILD: RM is his desired destination. pic.twitter.com/zwv5IhEDqU — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 29, 2021

Who plays against Getafe?

It has been published that Courtouis, Vinicius Junior and Camavinga have tested positive for Covid-19. La Liga has recently updated the Covid-19 protocol: playes who test positive should stay isolated for 7 days (and not 10 days, as previous protocol).

Therefore, Vinicius is out of next game against Getafe. Let’s us know what your choice for the wingers for the next game is in the poll below.