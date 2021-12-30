 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carvajal still not training with Real Madrid squad after Christmas break

It looks like the right-back isn’t ready to make his return just yet.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal wasn’t able to rejoin the squad in training this Wednesday in what was the first session after the Christmas break. It looks like Carvajal, who picked up a minor muscle injury during the Madrid Derby against Atletico, will need a few more days to recover.

Considering that he will almost certainly miss Sunday’s match against Getafe and that Ancelotti will rotate his squad for the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 against Alcoyano, Carvajal will now try to be ready for Valencia’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on January 8th.

Carvajal’s presence in the lineup is crucial for Real Madrid, as Los Blancos don’t have a pure right-back to replace him in the right side of the defensive line. That’s why coach Ancelotti will likely play it safe and make sure that Carvajal returns when he’s completely ready to perform and stay healthy.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...