Carvajal still not training with Real Madrid squad after Christmas break

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal wasn’t able to rejoin the squad in training this Wednesday in what was the first session after the Christmas break. It looks like Carvajal, who picked up a minor muscle injury during the Madrid Derby against Atletico, will need a few more days to recover.

Considering that he will almost certainly miss Sunday’s match against Getafe and that Ancelotti will rotate his squad for the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32 against Alcoyano, Carvajal will now try to be ready for Valencia’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on January 8th.

Carvajal’s presence in the lineup is crucial for Real Madrid, as Los Blancos don’t have a pure right-back to replace him in the right side of the defensive line. That’s why coach Ancelotti will likely play it safe and make sure that Carvajal returns when he’s completely ready to perform and stay healthy.