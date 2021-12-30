Former PSG board member on Mbappe: “Even in the bathroom there were photos of Madrid”

Former PSG board member Luis Ferrer spoke about signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in an interview with AS. He mentions the Real Madrid memorabilia found in the 23-year-old’s home.

“I will tell you an anecdote. In this strategy that we outlined, there was a moment when we visited him at his home in the neighborhood of [former PSG sporting director] Bondy Antero Henrique and I. It was the end of May, almost with the season over. And suddenly I go to the bathroom, and even in the bathroom itself there were photos of Madrid... And I called Antero, “Go into the bathroom and see what’s there.” That was our situation...”

Ferrer also talked more in depth about PSG’s move to bring Mbappe in on a permanent deal and the circumstances around the footballing world at the time.

“It was a long job, almost a year. And Unai Emery was vital to bring him in, he got wet and said: “With me you are going to play as a starter. Be that as it may, you are my player.” And that’s fantastic to be able to convince someone when you don’t have the same tools, like, for example, a whole Real Madrid. And on top of that there was a difficulty, Neymar’s 222 million had caused that the business could not be done at that time, but a year from now.”