Benzema and Casemiro honoured at training for hitting milestones

Real Madrid players have returned to training after their holidays, which means it’s a perfect opportunity for the club to celebrate some historic milestones for two of their stars.

Casemiro and Karim Benzema have both reached career milestones in the white shirt. The Brazilian has now played 200 games for Real Madrid in La Liga; while Benzema has hit 400 games. Benzema reached his mark vs Cadiz, and Casemiro hit his vs Rayo Vallecano.

From Real Madrid’s official website: