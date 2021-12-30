Benzema and Casemiro honoured at training for hitting milestones

Real Madrid players have returned to training after their holidays, which means it’s a perfect opportunity for the club to celebrate some historic milestones for two of their stars.
Casemiro and Karim Benzema have both reached career milestones in the white shirt. The Brazilian has now played 200 games for Real Madrid in La Liga; while Benzema has hit 400 games. Benzema reached his mark vs Cadiz, and Casemiro hit his vs Rayo Vallecano.
From Real Madrid’s official website:
President Florentino Perez gave Karim Benzema in the Ciudad Real Madrid a commemorative shirt for his 400 games in League. The forward, who reached this figure against Cádiz at the Santiago Bernabéu, is playing his thirteenth season at Real Madrid, with whom he has achieved 283 victories and 207 goals in this competition.
Before training, Casemiro received a commemorative shirt from President Florentino Pérez for reaching the 200 league games with Real Madrid. The Brazilian reached this figure against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu, three days after completing 300 official matches with Real Madrid.
