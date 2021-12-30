Real Madrid Interested In Barcelona’s Jenni Hermoso - Report

Mayca Jiménez of AS has reported that Real Madrid are interested in Barcelona striker Jenni Hermoso, as has journalist and Real Madrid TV commentator Arancha Rodríguez.

Tengo la misma información que Mayca. Es uno de los objetivos. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) December 30, 2021

Jenni’s contract will be up at the end of the season, meaning that she can negotiate with clubs at the start of the winter window on January 1st.

This rumor has come out of the blue and off the back of some drama in the Barcelona camp, where Jenni may or may not be unhappy with some parts of her current situation. Whether her supposed discontent lasts for the long term remains to be seen.

Hermoso is one of the best players in the world and scored a stunning 31 goals in 26 league matches last season and currently sits on 10 in 10 in 2021/22. However, she is also 31-years-old and it would be difficult to fit her next to a rotating cast of Asllani, Esther, and Nahikari (not to mention that Møller is probably best centrally).

The transfer doesn’t necessarily make sense for either party and it remains to be seen whether any of this will materialize into something real.

Mayca Jiménez also mentioned that Real Madrid are pursuing a defensive midfielder — matching earlier reports — using a scout from the men’s section, and that Pérez would consider spending a small amount on a transfer if Madrid starts January well, beginning with the derby against Atlético.

Additionally, Las Blancas are keeping tabs on Atleti center-back Laia Alexandri.