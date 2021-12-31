 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: December 31, 2021

The Last issue of the year of the daily merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Free!!

You all know what I’m talking about it. We’ve been waiting for this for long time.

Apparentely, we will wait a couple of months more until Real eliminates PSG from the UCL! Hala Madrid!

Who will play against Getafe?

Real Madrid is trying with Community of Madrid and La Liga if Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga can play in the first game of 2022, against Getafe. They all have tested negative, but even so the Community of Madrid is not allowing them to play. At the moment, Courtois has tested negative twice and is only waiting La Liga’s approval so he join the group in the next training session. Valverde and Camavinga are waiting for a new PCR. Vinicius are still positive and Jovic is the new one with a positive result.

Vinicius: the third most valuable player?

After reading above information, I was a bit surprised and asked: What happened to Neymar? PSG paid more than €200 million for signing him! I had imagined that his value declined giving his current form and injuries, but not as much as it did: from €180 million (on March 2019) to the current €90 million!

Happy new year! Hala Madrid y Nada Mas!

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...