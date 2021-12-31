Open Thread: December 31, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

• Mbappe will be able to sign for Real Madrid after this midnight but he wants to wait until the #UCL R16 against Madrid. pic.twitter.com/2UlG0FvuIC — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 30, 2021

Apparentely, we will wait a couple of months more until Real eliminates PSG from the UCL! Hala Madrid!

Who will play against Getafe?

Real Madrid is trying with Community of Madrid and La Liga if Courtois, Valverde and Camavinga can play in the first game of 2022, against Getafe. They all have tested negative, but even so the Community of Madrid is not allowing them to play. At the moment, Courtois has tested negative twice and is only waiting La Liga’s approval so he join the group in the next training session. Valverde and Camavinga are waiting for a new PCR. Vinicius are still positive and Jovic is the new one with a positive result.

Vinicius: the third most valuable player?

❕| Vinicius’ transfermrkt value has risen to €100m from €50m. This makes him the 3rd most valuable player in the world after Mbappe and Haaland. @TMuk_news pic.twitter.com/gj8f7Fx1L6 — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 30, 2021

After reading above information, I was a bit surprised and asked: What happened to Neymar? PSG paid more than €200 million for signing him! I had imagined that his value declined giving his current form and injuries, but not as much as it did: from €180 million (on March 2019) to the current €90 million!

Happy new year! Hala Madrid y Nada Mas!