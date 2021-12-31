 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Courtois tests negative for Covid-19 twice, waiting for approval to rejoin Real Madrid squad

The goalkeeper could play against Getafe if he receives the green light from the local authorities and La Liga.

By Lucas Navarrete
Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has tested negative for Covid-19 twice over the last few hours and is ready to rejoin the squad in training and face Getafe on Sunday as soon as he receives the green light from the local authorities and La Liga.

Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga tested negative for the first time this Thursday as well, and they have a chance to feature if La Liga and the local authorities allow them to play if they keep testing negative today.

Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic are still testing positive and they will have to miss Sunday’s match against Getafe, with the Serbain striker possibly missing next Wednesday’s match against Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

Every team in La Liga is dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks after the Christmas break and it looks like this situation won’t stop any time soon.

