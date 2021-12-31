Courtois tests negative for Covid-19 twice, waiting for approval to rejoin Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has tested negative for Covid-19 twice over the last few hours and is ready to rejoin the squad in training and face Getafe on Sunday as soon as he receives the green light from the local authorities and La Liga.

I have tested negative in 2 consecutive PCRs and I am waiting to receive authorization from the authorities to be able to play pic.twitter.com/DwGDa4K98i — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) December 30, 2021

Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga tested negative for the first time this Thursday as well, and they have a chance to feature if La Liga and the local authorities allow them to play if they keep testing negative today.

Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic are still testing positive and they will have to miss Sunday’s match against Getafe, with the Serbain striker possibly missing next Wednesday’s match against Alcoyano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s Round of 32.

Every team in La Liga is dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks after the Christmas break and it looks like this situation won’t stop any time soon.