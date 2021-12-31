Carvajal and Bale are still not training with the squad

This morning marked the second training session of the week since Real Madrid’s players returned from their respective holidays. Yesterday, the team was visited by Florentino Perez at Valdebebas to honour milestones hit by Karim Benzema and Casemiro. Full updates from yesterday’s training session can be found here.

As the team prepares for Sunday’s afternoon kick-off, a match vs Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez at 2pm CET, Ancelotti’s men focused on possession and pressing drills before sliding into scrimmages.

Barring the players who are currently not allowed to join the squad due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone trained normally apart from Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal. The Welshman trained on his own outside; while the Spanish left-back focused on his own recovery work indoors. Neither should be available this weekend, though we’ll have more updates after tomorrow’s training session, where the team trains at 5pm, followed by Carlo Ancelotti’s first press-conference of 2021, held on Zoom.

We’ll update you more after tomorrow’s presser.