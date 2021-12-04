Varane discusses the “special mentality” at Real Madrid—interview

Former Real Madrid and current Manchester United defender Raphael Varane recently sat down for an interview with English outlet The Telegraph.

The 28-year-old was asked about his time with Real Madrid when the club won four Champions League titles, including three straight victories.

“To be honest, I was in shock. After winning the Champions League, the fans don’t congratulate. Four times! Congratulations, OK, now on to the next one.’ I just want to say sometimes you have to enjoy what you have. That’s why Madrid are special. It’s because of this special mentality.”

While some would criticize how strict the Madrid fanbase can be, even when winning, Varane embraces the culture and mentality surrounding the club.

Varane joined Manchester United this past summer after spending 10 seasons and making over 230 appearances with Real Madrid. He is one of the most decorated defenders in the world under the age of 30.

The France international has dealt with his share injuries during his debut season in Manchester. He suffered an injury while serving international duty after the Nations League Final. He is currently recovering from a separate hamstring injury that he will hopefully return from soon.