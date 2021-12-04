Real Sociedad—Real Madrid LaLiga 2021-22 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid seeks their sixth straight victory when they take on third place Real Sociedad at Reale Arena on Saturday.

Los Blancos will be heading out on the road to San Sebastian this weekend looking to expand their seven-point lead over both Atletico Madrid and Sociedad. Real Madrid haven’t lost a league match since October 3.

La Real equal their point total with second place Atletico Madrid and are looking to take sole possession of the second spot in the LaLiga standings. Sociedad have had some hiccups recently losing their last match and only winning twice in their last five matches.

Both clubs have drawn in their last two matches facing off against each other. Sociedad have only won twice in the last 14 meetings between the two sides at home.

Injuries/Suspensions

Sociedad will be without midfielders David Silva and Mikel Merino.

Real Madrid remains without Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos. There are no suspensions for either club on Saturday.

Potential XIs

Real Sociedad

Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Portu, Zubimendi, Guevara, Januzaj; Isak, Oyarzabal

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting squad should remain similar to what he went with against both Athletic Club and Sevilla this past week.

Lucas Vazquez started for Dani Carvajal against Athletic so that could be a difference here on Saturday. Marco Asensio also started for the returning Rodrygo on Wednesday which could be another key difference.

Prediction

Real Sociedad—Real Madrid 1-1

While Real Madrid are likely slightly favored here, this will by no means be an easy match for them. This is the toughest of the three matchups they’ve had against top 10 sides this past week.

Sociedad have scored the least of the top five clubs in LaLiga, though they have conceded a low number of goals in comparison. They can certainly force a result against the top team in Spain.

This could be a draw as both clubs always play each other quite tough when Real visits Basque Country. Real could make it tough on a Sociedad midfield that is missing two of its starters.

This will be a fun matchup to watch as Real looks to extend both their win streak and their point margin on Saturday.