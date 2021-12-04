Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad hoping to extend their current winning streak against a quality opponent who are currently sitting third in the table after a brilliant start to the 2021-2022 season.

No rotations are expected for Real Madrid other than Carvajal and Rodrygo’s potential return to the starting XI. The starters are getting the job done and while Ancelotti is risking a serious drop in form due to fatigue, it’s clear that the Italian coach doesn’t trust his bench much.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Portu, Zubimendi, Guevara, Januzaj; Isak, Oyarzabal

This is a monumental game for Real Madrid, who have an opportunity to increase their lead in the table against one of the contenders. If they do so, Ancelotti could decide to make those needed rotations against Inter next Tuesday, given that Madrid will advance as winners of their group with just a draw.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/04/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.