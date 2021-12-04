Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad, who are currently third in the table and have been playing impressive football ever since the start of the season. Real Sociedad are a cohesive, exciting team to watch who will definitely be tough to beat at their own stadium.

Los Blancos are coming off some solid wins against Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao, even if they struggled in both games. Players like Modric, Casemiro, Benzema and even Vinicius are starting to look fatigued but coach Carlo Ancelotti has refused to make rotations so far. Madrid will host Inter Milan on Tuesday and then Atletico de Madrid in a crucial Madrid Derby the following Sunday, so the schedule doesn’t get any easier and forgiving for Los Blancos.

Still, Madrid should focus on the task ahead, which is this tough away match against Real Sociedad. Ancelotti’s men will not earn the victory if they don’t take this game very seriously.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/04/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

