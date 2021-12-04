CONFIRMED lineups: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Real Sociedad starting XI: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Rico; Portu, Zubimendi, Guevara, Januzaj; Isak, Oyarzabal.

As expected, Carvajal and Rodrygo are back in the starting XI, with no other substitutions or rotations by coach Ancelotti. Real Madrid will need to find energy and intensity for the 90 minutes of this game if they want the win, as Ancelotti is clearly prioritizing his favorite XI rather than keeping his players fresh.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 12/04/2021

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.