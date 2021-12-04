Athenea, Esther score in Real Madrid Femenino’s 2-0 victory over Villareal

Alberto Toril won in his first match as manager of Real Madrid Femenino 2-0 against Villareal today in Valencia. Athenea del Castillo scored the first goal of the match in the 79th minute which was her first official goal for Las Blancas. Esther Gonzalez added a second goal in the 88th minute.

Real Madrid climb to ninth in the table after securing their fifth Primera Iberdrola win. Las Blancas are unbeaten in their last five league matches.

Las Blancas travel to Iceland on Wednesday, December 8 at 3 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST) to take on Breidablik in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Real Madrid can secure passage to the knockout stages with a win.

Toril’s First XI

Misa, Lucía, Ivana Andres, Rocío, Olga Carmona, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo, Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Moller Hansen and Esther Gonzalez.

Substitutes: Babett Peter replaced Ivana Andres in the 55th minute and Nahikari Garcia came on for Asllani. In the 64th minute, Teresa and Kenti Robles came on for Lucia and Maite Oroz. Kaci subbed on for Moller in the 81st minute.