Ancelotti: “Benzema should miss the Inter game, but might be back vs Atlético”

Real Madrid earned a very impressive win away at Real Sociedad and Carlo Ancelotti is delighted with the way his team is playing. The coach said, though, that it’s premature to start thinking about winning the league title, despite the eight-point gap to second-placed Sevilla.

The coach said: “We’re doing well and this performance was very good too, against a good team at a tough venue. It was a complete performance. The match might have seemed simple from the outside, but it really wasn’t. We’re managing to achieve good results on a consistent basis. It has been a good day for us, but LaLiga remains open. It’s too soon to think about winning the championship already.”

The other big talking point from Ancelotti’s press conference was the injury to Karim Benzema and the Italian said: “Karim had a problem in the first half with a slight pain and we didn’t want to force it. We’ll look at over the next few days and he might not be available for Tuesday’s game [against Inter] but he could be back for Sunday’s game [against Atlético].”

He was then asked why he picked Luka Jović and not Mariano to go on and replace the Frenchman, to which he responded: “For me, Jović is a good striker. Mariano is a good striker too. They have different characteristics to Karim, but Jović is a strong striker and he can hold balls up and play one-twos well. The Vinícius goal was a classic Jović piece of play with a fantastic assist. Then, he got his goal too, a classic penalty box striker’s goal. I congratulate him because it can be difficult when you don’t play much and then have an opportunity like this.”

Ancelotti on the Militão and Alaba partnership

Éder Militão and David Alaba had another great performance, especially the Brazilian, and Ancelotti was asked about their chemistry. He said: “Both of their individual quality is extraordinary. They have different skills, with Militão particularly good at being physical and defending balls into the area. They have combined well and they’re working well, while we also have a really good goalkeeper behind them.”

Ancelotti on the Madrid derby

Even though the Champions League match against Inter is coming first, the derby against Atlético Madrid is just around the corner too and Ancelotti discussed that briefly, saying: “We’ll go into it with confidence, but we know it’s a special game as every derby is. We know there are no favourites for these types of matches. It’ll be difficult.”