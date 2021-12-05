Open Thread: December 5, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Massive 3 points.

Sevilla check, Bilbao check and now Sociedad, all vanquished by Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid 2.0. Next up Inter and Atleti. Los Blancos opened up an 8 point lead at the top, though Sevilla have a game in hand, courtesy of goals from Vini Junior and substitute Luka Jovic, who was also named man of the match. Anoeta is a tough place to play but Real Madrid found that warrior spirit especially from Eder Militao to put this game away. This was La Real’s first home loss of the season. Many more details of the game were covered in the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles.

| La Liga top scorers:



1. Benzema (12).

2. Vinicius (10). pic.twitter.com/gegGidPq9m — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 4, 2021

| Luka Jovic vs Sociedad:



• 1 goal.

• 1 assist.

• 4 chances created.

• 2 big chances created.



He stepped up! pic.twitter.com/Qxg86KORum — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 4, 2021

KCM keep chugging along.

Modric especially seems timeless. After the game he stated “I’m feeling very well both mentally and physically. I’m very happy because Ancelotti trusts me but the most important thing is I’m feeling perfectly physically.”

| Real Madrid with Modrić, Kroos and Casemiro as starters this season:



• 9 Games

• 9 Wins

• 23 Goals scored

• 5 Goals conceded pic.twitter.com/Bj9tvHshsR — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) December 4, 2021

How bad is Benzema’s injury?

Madridistas will be holding their collective breaths for Benzema’s medical report to come out. As reported by Euan McTear, Ancelotti stated that he doesn’t think it’s too serious but that the striker will not be able for the game against Inter. Benzema’s importance to the team cannot be overstated and it will be a huge loss if we cannot play in the Madrid derby.

