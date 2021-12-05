Modric: “Jovic showed that we can count on him”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric talked to the press right after the team’s solid 0-2 win against Real Sociedad. Naturally, one of the first questions was about Luka Jovic, who came off the bench replacing the injured Karim Benzema and was decisive, delivering an assist and scoring one goal.

“He put in a very good performance. He provided an assist and scored after having gone a long time without playing. He showed that we can count on him. We’re very pleased with his performance and his goal,” said Modric.

Then, the midfielder was asked about Carlo Ancelotti’s lack of rotations. Last night, the Italian coach decided to start his usual XI once again, although this time Madrid played with intensity and energy as if they weren’t fatigued at all.

“I’m not going to comment on squad rotation, that’s down to the coach, but whenever you play, you’ve got to give your all and perform as best you can. Everyone who plays always wants to give their all,” explained Modric.

The Croatian legend also shared his feelings about the win.

“There are really positive vibes after the performance that we put in here tonight, it was a really strong all-round display. We made a very good start and didn’t allow Real Sociedad to play their game. We knew that it would be a very tough game at what’s a difficult place to come to, but we put in a brilliant performance from the outset and scored two goals. We’re very happy with how the season is going and how we’re performing. We’ve now got to keep it up. It’s only by playing as a team that you win games and that’s what we did here tonight. The team is in very good shape in fitness terms, as you can see from our performances,” he added.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan on Tuesday in a game which will decide the winner of their Champions League Group Stage. Madrid will clinch the first spot with just a draw. Then, Los Blancos will host Atletico de Madrid next Sunday in yet another crucial La Liga match.