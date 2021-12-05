Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Sociedad Post-game Live In New York City

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by The Guild. Use code ManagingMadrid for at 15% discount upon checkout!

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Om Arvind, and Gabe Lezra discuss:

Vinicius Jr’s performance vs Real Sociedad

Eder Militao’s performance

Real Madrid’s defense

Luka Jovic’s performance

Offensive scheme

The Casemiro / Camavinga sub

David Alaba’s role

Eden Hazard as false 9

Winter transfers

Lineups without Casemiro

And more

