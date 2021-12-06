OPEN THREAD: December 6th, 2021

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

B.P.I.T.W

I don’t know what lies on steroid France Football force fed you last month, but we all know that Lewandowski is the best player in the world. Hopefully, FIFA’s the best, gets it right on the 17th of next month.

Now that it’s clear, on to other news.

TIME & CHANCE

“I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, not the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but TIME AND CHANCE happeneth to them all.” - King Solomon’s Ecclesiastes 9:11

In football, one mans injury is another mans opportunity. Things haven’t been going well for benzema lately, a court verdict finding him guilty of subterfuge in a blackmail case, which could’ve affected him finishing 4th in france football voting, to now sustaining a leg/thigh injury against Real Sociedad. Only for Jovic to come in for him and immediately impact the game with an assist to Vinicius and a goal for himself to seal a 2-0 victory for us.

With swirling rumors of Jovic potentially leaving on loan next month, this benzema injury throws a mad curve on things for Luka Jovic. Could this be the time & chance for Jovic? or will Carlo shockingly opt for Mariano? who ain’t going nowhere anytime soon. Jovic isn’t going to replace Benzema anytime soon. But this could be a good look for him to somehow force himself into ancelotti’s plans for the remaining 5 months of the season. That’s IF he decides to not leave us next month. I hope the benzema stans read this all the way down here before needlessly getting enraged at the thought of their poster boy being replaced.

ICYMI:

Our very own Takefusa Kubo scored a game winner yesterday to help us bury atletico 2-1 in the dust. It’s good to have our loanees help us take down our enemies when they’re not facing us.