Benzema not ruled out for Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has a chance to feature in next weekend’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid, according to reports from the Spanish press. Benzema picked up a minor hamstring injury during Saturday’s away match in San Sebastian and will miss Tuesday’s clash against Inter.

His presence in the Derby is still questionable, though. There’s no guarantee that he’ll be ready in time and coach Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff could still take a cautious approach if he hasn’t recovered completely. However, it’s clear that the Derby against Atletico could very well be decisive, so Benzema will definitely try his very best to be ready.

If he can’t play, backup striker Luka Jovic will feature in the lineup. The Serbian attacker scored a goal and delivered one assist against Real Sociedad, playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s solid 0-2 win in such a tough stadium like the Reale Arena.