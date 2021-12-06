Casemiro: "I'm a human and not a robot"

Casemiro was the player chosen for the pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Inter game. On the battle for first place, he said: "We approach every game with respect. We’re playing for top spot against a great team."

Asked about the issue of rotations - or the lack of them - he said: “This is always talked about, but the staff are paying close attention to everything. We have great depth in this squad, with Camavinga, Fede, Isco, Asensio and others. It’s the squad as a whole that wins titles. For me, I’m a human and not a robot. But, the staff are monitoring everything.”

Casemiro on the young Brazilians

There are several Brazilians in this Real Madrid squad, with Casemiro much older than Vinícius, Rodrygo and Militão. Asked about this, he said: “There are demands on all Real Madrid players. It doesn’t matter if you're 18 or 35. That’s why this is the greatest club in the world. It can be tough arriving from Brazil, but I tell the youngsters to enjoy this, always with humility and hard work. With Vinícius, it’s a privilege to see him like this. The difference with last year is he can still win games even when not having his best performance, like against Sevilla.”

Casemiro on Mbappé

As is always the case these days, the player doing the press conference was asked about the possible arrival of Kylian Mbappé. On the Frenchman, Casemiro said: “He’s not our player, so I can’t really talk about him. But, he’d a top player and compatible with anyone, including Vinícius.”