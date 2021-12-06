Ancelotti: “Militão has quality, but he has now improved tactically”

Speaking to the media ahead of Real Madrid vs Inter, Carlo Ancelotti outlined how important he thinks this match is. Both teams are already through to the Champions League last 16, but the Italian wants to win this group.

At his Monday press conference, he said: “We’re showing quality and commitment right now. What we’re doing is taking it one game at a time, rather than thinking about winning titles already. So, we want to win this game tomorrow against a strong team. It’s for first place in the group and we’re at home. You can’t rest on your laurels at this club, as we always want to win the next one. When we won the Décima, for example, everyone carried on.”

After winning that European Cup in 2013/14, Real Madrid then started 2014/15 well before burning out. Ancelotti was asked if he is concerned about that happening again and replied: “It’s hard to compare one season with another. We didn’t win the Champions League that year, but we did come close. The injury to Modric was important in that campaign, but each season has its own story and you can’t really compare.

Ancelotti on Militão’s development

The rise of Éder Militão is one of the main stories of 2021 and Ancelotti was asked about the Brazilian centre-back. He said: “He has improved a lot tactically. Individually, he has great quality, but what he has improved the most is how he plays with the rest of the defence.”

Ancelotti on his last spell in Italy

With this game a big one back in his native Italy, the coach was asked about his last spell in Serie A with Napoli and if he feels he has to prove anything to the Italian public. He said: “I took Napoli to the Champions League last 16. I did my job. I don’t think I have to prove anything to anybody.”

Ancelotti on the Madrid derby

Asked if he has one eye on Sunday’s derby against Atlético Madrid, Ancelotti was quick to shoot that notion down. He stated: “The priority is Inter, not Atlético. That’ll come when it comes, on Sunday.”