Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Inter

Real Madrid have published the squad list for Tuesday’s match against Inter in the Champions League, the last of this Group Stage.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeeper: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Karim Benzema will miss the game with Luka Jovic set to replace him in the starting lineup. Other than that, this is the same squad list Ancelotti has been using for the last few games, with Gareth Bale still recovering from the injury he picked up during the past FIFA break.

Real Madrid will win their group with just a draw, so Ancelotti could decide to make some rotations ahead of Sunday’s crucial Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid. Players like Modric, Kroos, Casemiro or Mendy could need some rest, but ultimately Ancelotti might decide to keep trusting his usual XI.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 12/07/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.