OPEN THREAD: December 7th, 2021

This picture is titled: The Injustice of France Football.

Lewandowski is already on 27 goals this season, yet some English pundits wants us to believe Salah is the best player in the world meanwhile Pascal/France Football wants us to think it’s Messi?? LOOOL. Cocaine is a helluva drug kids.

HOPE YOU HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN HAZARD?

It’s only been 5 months. A belgian 2nd division side, KVC Westerio, is interested in bringing the belgian to their ranks. Rumor has it that we’re willing to cut him loose for 21m’s. Drastic drop in his value. Should fetch us some good suitors.

Arsenal is asking about Isco. His contract ends in 5 months and our club will not renew. Isco will leave us an accomplished midfielder in his own right, having won it all. With the fine form of vinicius, and the on-going conversion of Asensio into a CM + Cama, there’s neither room for isco on the wings or in midfield.

MBAPPE IN JANUARY

When its time to leave the Golden Prison of Stranded Goods.

PSG NEXT MONTH

On the verge of losing their prized asset for nothing because of their ego. We better pray for Mbappe’s safety so that he makes it safely here and the rest is history.