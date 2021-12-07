Kylian Mbappe: “I was disappointed with my failed transfer — I wanted to discover something new”

Kylian Mbappe has always drawn parallels to Thierry Henry. Both with the ability to play as wingers or as a pure striker, both with explosive speed, and both with supreme technical abilities — it’s easy to see the similarities. The two have always had a fondness for each other and in an interview with Amazon Prime, Thierry Henry was able to get Mbappe to open on the events of this past summer, including the failed move from PSG to Real Madrid.

“During the Euro, they asked me so many questions about my future,” Mbappe began. “I talked a lot with my parents and I knew that I wanted to leave. My parents told me to concentrate on the pitch. Looking back, perhaps I had placed too much energy on other things.”

Henry prodded further, asking Mbappe if he was upset or disappointed not being granted a move this summer. “I was a bit disappointed. It’s not easy, but whatever happens, I know I am going to play for a great club. I am Parisian, I feel great, but I wanted to discover something different.”

Later in the interview, Henry asked Mbappe if his Spanish was any good. The 22-year-old forward responded, “Yes, it’s very good. It’s because I want to be a great player, a public figure and someone important. Today, you can’t want to be an international star and only speak French, that doesn't make sense. You have to know how to adapt, in all circumstances.”

The interview ended with Henry saying “Hasta luego” (see you later) in Spanish, and the pair laughing as they said goodbye. In less than a month’s time, Mbappe will be free to sign with Real Madrid and potential fulfill his boyhood dream.