Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, 2021 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Inter Milan in what is the last game of the 2021-2022 Champions League Group Stage. Los Blancos will advance as winners of their group with a win and also with a draw in this match, while Inter need to beat Madrid at the Bernabeu to clinch the first spot.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic.

Inter Milan predicted XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dimarco, Brozovic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Perisic, Lautaro, Dzeko.

Coach Ancelotti could use this game to make some rotations in the midfield, but at the same time the team completed a solid and encouraging performance last weekend against Real Sociedad, so he might feel like his veterans don’t need to rest just yet. Jovic will almost certainly replace Benzema in the starting lineup after scoring one goal and delivering one assist off the bench last Saturday. Will the Serbian striker keep it up with another solid display?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 12/07/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

