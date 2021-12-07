Real Madrid vs Inter Milan 2021 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid host Inter Milan needing just a draw to secure the first spot in this Group Stage, which would give Los Blancos a more manageable opponent in the Round of 16 —at least on paper—. Madrid have taken care of business in the Champions League so far, other than the disappointing home loss to Sheriff, and should be capable of doing the same tonight even if Inter are definitely a quality team.

Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema, who suffered a minor hamstring injury during the match against Real Sociedad and is trying to recover in time for Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid.Other than that, Ancelotti has a healthy squad and might consider some rotations in order to keep his veterans fresh for that crucial Liga game.

This is the last match of the Group Stage and the last one before the real fun begins with the knock-out phases. However, this match is crucial and Real Madrid need to make sure that they win their group, so make sure not to miss it!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 12/07/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.