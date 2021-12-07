UEFA Youth League: Real Madrid U-19 2-1 vs Inter Milan

An Oscar Aranda stunner helped Juvenil A see off Inter in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday evening, the defending champions winning 2-1.

Banquillo: Dani Vicente, Edgar, Alejandro Jiménez, Nakai, Manuel Ángel, Aranda y Álvaro. https://t.co/CEEpuqYNqk — RM Fabrica (@RMFabrica) December 7, 2021

Madrid needed a victory here to seal top spot in the group and avoided a tougher second round draw. They were quick off the mark on grabbing those crucial three points. Ten minutes into the first half, David Gonzalez converted from the spot after a foul in the box.

7’ GOAAAAAAL DAVID GONZÁLEZ!!!!



JUVENIL A 1-0 INTER! pic.twitter.com/UhiO4lZM6z — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) December 7, 2021

Both teams had a pretty even spilt of possession as the game wore on, but it was the home side that were doing the most with it and could of doubled their lead just before halftime when David Gonzalez got in behind the Inter line. His cross just missed an awaiting Bruno. Inter had their moments, but they were few and far between until Abiuso equalized in the second half.

The goalkeeper had his part to play in this one, spilling a pretty simple cross for the forward to gobble up. That left Hernan Perez needing some heorics so he turned to his bench, taking out Bruno Igelsias, Israel Salazar and Pablo Martin for Manuel Moran, Alvaro Rodrgiuez and Oscar Aranda.

Aranda is something of a heavyweight to have on the bench given how impressive he’s been so far this season and his class took no time at all to shine through. After just seven minutes, Aranda jinked past a cluster of Inter defenders and walloped a shot into the top corner.

WHAT A GOAAAAAAAAAL FROM ÓSCAR ARANDA!!!!!!



JUVENIL A 2-1 INTER!! pic.twitter.com/t2CItry7X4 — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) December 7, 2021

Madrid weren’t willing to surrender the lead again and the chances became much more one-sided, the game finishing in Inter’s penalty box. Juvenil A will have to wait to figure out their next opponents as the group stages wrap in the other groups finish up on Wednesday.