CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan, 2021 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Inter Milan in the Champions League’s Group Stage.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic.

Inter Milan starting XI (TBC): Handanovic, Skriniar, Bastoni, Dimarco, Brozovic, Barella, Calhanoglu, Dumfries, Perisic, Lautaro, Dzeko.

Ancelotti has decided to start his usual XI with Jovic in Benzema’s spot, making no rotations even though the team will face Atletico in a crucial match next Sunday. Real Madrid will win their group with a win or a draw tonight, while Inter need a victory to clinch the first spot.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 12/07/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.