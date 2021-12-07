Real Madrid—Inter Milan Champions League 2021 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction

Match Preview

Real Madrid looks to close out the Champions League group stage as Group D winners against Inter Milan on Tuesday.

Real hold a two-point lead over Inter after having already clinched a Round of 16 berth. The last time these two clubs met was at San Siro at the start of the 2021 Champions League campaign where Los Blancos took a 1-0 victory.

Real Madrid have lost just one of the five previous matches played this tournament. Inter have lost and drawn once in their respective campaign.

Injuries/Suspensions

Real Madrid remains without both Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos. Karim Benzema will miss the match as well.

Inter will likely be without Matteo Darmian, Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefan De Vrij, Joaquin Correa and Andrea Ranocchia.

There are no suspensions for either club in Tuesday’s final match.

Potential XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic

The lineup on Tuesday will likely look similar to how it has in LaLiga for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. With Benzema out, Luka Jovic will be the likely starter in his spot after subbing on and scoring on Saturday.

Eden Hazard is an option to be used as well and will likely see time as a substitute off the bench.

Inter Milan

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko

Prediction

Real Madrid—Inter Milan 3-1

This is a good opportunity for Ancelotti to get some rotation within the lineup as Real are already advancing to the next round. There are still stakes on the line as the first spot has yet to be secured.

It’s also a great chance for Jovic to make the most out of a likely starting opportunity, which he hasn’t been given often with the strong play and availability of Benzema throughout the season.

Real have the chance to clinch the first spot in Group D at home before they set their sights on hosting Atletico Madrid and El Derbi on Sunday.