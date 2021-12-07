Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Breidablik; UWCL

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Marta Corredera, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez.

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Méline Gérard (muscular issue), Aurélie Kaci, Malena Ortíz Cruz (recovering from long-term injury)

Claudia Florentino has been called back to the squad while Kaci has been forced to the sidelines. Méline Gérard remains out due to a muscular issue.

Marta Cardona returned to the bench for the first time this season vs. Villarreal but got no game time. Alberto Toril will want her on the pitch as soon as possible, but he must handle her carefully in order to prevent a relapse. Cardona’s knee remains taped in training sessions and it is most likely that she comes off the bench if she features at all.

Real Madrid take on Breidablik this Wednesday at 3:00 pm EST. All UWCL matches can be watched for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel.