Open Thread: December 8th, 2021

Today the best player in the world can add to his goal tally against the nefarious dark forces from the catalan catacombs.

ARRIBAS & BLANCO

I remember telling you guys early in the season that arribas and blanco were only good to secure a loan out of the club and not even be used as rotational pieces by our club outside of early copa del rey fixtures. Seems so.

ALABA & MILITAO PROSPECTIVES

Poll How long can Alaba & Militao cover us before we start looking for another CB? 5 Years

4 Years

3 Years vote view results 0% 5 Years (0 votes)

100% 4 Years (1 vote)

0% 3 Years (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

ASENSIO SCORES AGAIN

Asensio seems to have found his knack for goals again. Already at 5 goals this season in 18 appearances. Meanwhile, rodrygo is only 3 goals behind in 19 appearances. If he continues to up his numbers, rodrygo might actually have some real competition.