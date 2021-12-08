 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: December 8th, 2021

The year will soon be over!

By Ezek Ix
FBL-AWARD-BALLON D’OR-2021 Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, YoSnail, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Today the best player in the world can add to his goal tally against the nefarious dark forces from the catalan catacombs.

ARRIBAS & BLANCO

I remember telling you guys early in the season that arribas and blanco were only good to secure a loan out of the club and not even be used as rotational pieces by our club outside of early copa del rey fixtures. Seems so.

ALABA & MILITAO PROSPECTIVES

How long can Alaba & Militao cover us before we start looking for another CB?

ASENSIO SCORES AGAIN

Asensio seems to have found his knack for goals again. Already at 5 goals this season in 18 appearances. Meanwhile, rodrygo is only 3 goals behind in 19 appearances. If he continues to up his numbers, rodrygo might actually have some real competition.

