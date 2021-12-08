Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid Beat Inter, Top Group D

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Inter Milan

- Luka Jovic’s performance

- Should Karim Benzema be risked vs Atletico Madrid?

- Eder Militao’s performance

- Dani Carvajal’s performance

- Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy’s inverted roles

- How real is this run of form?

- A breakdown of the Toni Kroos goal

- Long distance shots, the uptick from last season

- Shot volume

- Set-piece defending

- Should Vinicius Jr have had a penalty?

- The Eder Militao / Nicolo Barella red card incident

- Should the subs have come sooner?

- Loan-tracker express!

- Raphael Varane’s quotes about Real Madrid fans

- Have we seen incremental improvements in our press?

- Eduardo Camavinga: A 6 or 8?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Miami, January

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@mattWiltse4)