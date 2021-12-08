Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real and Atletico through. Barca, Sevilla, Villarreal?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Real Madrid vs Inter Milan
- How would Lautaro Martinez have fit at Barcelona?
- Atletico Madrid scraping past Porto
- Chaos in Oporto
- The massive games tonight, with primary focus on Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
- Will Ousmane Demebele start?
- Barca’s odds
- And more.
AUDIO VERSION:
VIDEO VERSION:
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version ever Friday over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...