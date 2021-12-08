Jovic reconsiders his future, now willing to stay at Real Madrid this winter -report

Real Madrid attacker Luka Jovic has reconsidered his immediate future in the club and is now willing to stay in the Spanish capital and complete the 2021-2022 season with the club, according to a report from AS. Jovic had already told his agent to find a new club for him —even if only on a loan deal— for the upcoming transfer window but his last two performances have been so encouraging that he has now decided to stay and wait for more opportunities, per that same report.

Jovic was buried in Real Madrid’s rotation ever since the season started, but Karim Benzema’s recent injury and his performances against Real Sociedad and Inter Milan have proved that he can still make an impact this season whenever coach Carlo Ancelotti needs him.

Jovic scored one goal and delivered one assist last Saturday and was also one of Madrid’s most highlighted players against Inter, showing that he can also make a positive impact when he’s not scoring.