Real Madrid Femenino vs. Breidablik: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino kick off against Breidablik in Iceland today in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Group Stage at 3 p.m. EST (9 p.m. CEST). It is the second to last match of the group stage and Las Blancas can secure passage to the UWCL quarterfinals with a win today.

The two sides last met on UWCL Matchday 2 and Caroline Moller Hansen scored a first-half hat trick. Las Blancas added two more goals in the second half courtesy of Olga Carmona and Lorena Navarro in their comprehensive 5-0 victory.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Rocio Galvez, Babett Peter, Marta Corredera, Caroline Moller Hansen, Claudia Zornoza, Teresa, Athenea de Castillo, Kosovare Asllani, Esther Gonzalez

Subs: Claudia Florentino, Ivana Andres, Lorena Navarro, Lucia Rodriguez, Maite Oroz, Marta Cardona, Nahikari Garcia, Olga Carmona, Sofia

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

Breidablik XI: Telma Ivarsdottir, Asta Arnadottir, Hafrun Halldorsdottir, Heiddis Lillyardottir, Kristin Arnadottir, Karitas Tomasdottir, Selma Magnusdottir, Taylor Ziemer, Agla Albertsdottir, Zandy Soree, Hildur Antonsdottir

Subs: Birna Kristjansdottir, Birta Georgsdottir, Emilia Halldorsdottir, Karen Sigurgeirsdottir, Sara Johannsdottir, Tiffany McCarty, Vigdis Edda Fridriksdottir, Vigdis Lilja Kristjansdottir, Viktoria Sabido

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

DAZN on Youtube