Open Thread: December 9th, 2021

HOPE YOU HAVEN’T FORGOTTEN HAZARD?

It’s only been 5 months. A belgian 2nd division side, KVC Westerio, is interested in bringing the Belgian to their ranks. Rumor has it that we’re willing to cut him loose for 21m’s. Drastic drop in his value. Should fetch us some good suitors.

PRE

Before there ever was a Lucas Vazquez, there was Jose Callejon. One of our all time great utility player, impact sub and occasional starter for 2 solid seasons with us. Before going on to be a star for Napoli & settling in and finding his feet in Seria A, where he now plays for Fiorentina.

He turns 35 in 3 months.

PRE-2

Before anyone cared about whether our fullbacks should defend (because long ago, there was this gross ideology that fullbacks didn’t need to defend well as long as they were attacking good LOL. Unfortunate for those people who thought that, football doesn’t always remain the same and the era of ultra-attacking, mild defending fullbacks are dead and gone).

There was prime Fabio Coentrao. Mourinho’s counterpart and balance to Marcelo. Coentrao was of the most complete left-backs in his day. He could attack and defend just as good. He was rarely caught out of position or too high up the pitch on a counter. He greatly helped us in our La Decima run, especially against Bayern. Unfortunately derailed by non-stop injuries.

Coentrao against prime bayern

Coentrao always understood the assignment.

Coentrao synchronized throwing with James LOL.

ICYMI

Kylian Mbappe opens up to Henry about his disappointment in last summers failed transfer to Real Madrid. It’s absolutely crazy that clubs like PSG don’t allow players to leave even when they don’t want to stay. Ancelotti commends militao’s tactical improvements.