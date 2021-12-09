Las Blancas Podcast: Breidablik 0 - 3 Real Madrid; The Return Of The Queen

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- Some of the drama prior to this game
- Why it’s hard to take much away this early on
- Asllani’s brilliance
- How Asllani makes Esther better
- Tactical differences between Toril and Aznar
- The Asllani-Athenea partnership
- Putting Athenea’s inefficient dribbling stats vs. Breidablik in context
- Møller’s performance and her value as a winger vs. as a striker
- Hyper-analyzing Møller’s dribbling
- Whether Møller still has a relevant role with Asllani and Cardona back
- Why Real Madrid were way worse in the second half
- Building up vs. the press
- Maite and Cardona reviving the team off the bench
- The motivational lift from Cardona returning
- Maite’s passing vs. Teresa’s and Zornoza’s
- When we might need to have a discussion about Nahikari’s form
- Why Nahikari might continue to struggle to get back to her best
- Being content with whatever happens in the knockouts
- Sam Kerr decking a pitch invader
- Fans needing to respect boundaries with athletes
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
