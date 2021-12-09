Las Blancas Podcast: Breidablik 0 - 3 Real Madrid; The Return Of The Queen

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Some of the drama prior to this game

Why it’s hard to take much away this early on

Asllani’s brilliance

How Asllani makes Esther better

Tactical differences between Toril and Aznar

The Asllani-Athenea partnership

Putting Athenea’s inefficient dribbling stats vs. Breidablik in context

Møller’s performance and her value as a winger vs. as a striker

Hyper-analyzing Møller’s dribbling

Whether Møller still has a relevant role with Asllani and Cardona back

Why Real Madrid were way worse in the second half

Building up vs. the press

Maite and Cardona reviving the team off the bench

The motivational lift from Cardona returning

Maite’s passing vs. Teresa’s and Zornoza’s

When we might need to have a discussion about Nahikari’s form

Why Nahikari might continue to struggle to get back to her best

Being content with whatever happens in the knockouts

Sam Kerr decking a pitch invader

Fans needing to respect boundaries with athletes

