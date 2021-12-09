Real Madrid’s potential opponents in the Champions League’s Round of 16

Real Madrid are through to the Champions League’s Round of 16 as winners of their Group. The Group Stage concluded this Wednesday, with big news and highlights such as Barcelona being eliminated.

The Draw for the Round of 16 will take place next Monday, given that the match between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed and will be played tonight. That’s why the teams in the second pot are not definitive.

POT 1

Manchester City

Liverpool

Ajax

Real Madrid

Bayern Munich

Manchester United

Juventus

Lille

POT 2

Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico de Madrid

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

Chelsea

Benfica

Red Bull Salzburg

Atalanta or Villarreal

With these teams and under the rules of UEFA, Chelsea is the most likely opponent for Real Madrid and then Atalanta (assuming they go through). If the Italian side get eliminated tonight, Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain will be Real Madrid’s second most likely opponent, according to the percentages of @LaLigaenDirecto.

All things considered, this won’t be an easy draw for Real Madrid even if they won the group.